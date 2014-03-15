Volunteers clean-up Lake Charles Saturday morning

Twice a year volunteers in the Lake Area join forces to cleanup the city. The Adopt-A-Spot pick-up day was held this morning.

It's put on by the City of Lake Charles and Team Green of SWLA.

Armed with gloves and garbage bags, volunteers hit the streets of Lake Charles.

"Twice a year we work with Team Green on cleanup in March and in October. At Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, one of our things is service, so we give service to all mankind. So we come out to cleanup 12th Street," explained Debra Cunningham, one of the Adopt-A-Spot Volunteers from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Volunteers like those sorority members spent their Saturday morning scanning both sides of the street for any type of litter.

And they, along with the Earth and Key Club of St. Louis, found plenty.

"We find a lot of cigarettes, a log of candy wrappers, glass, lots of glass," said Jennifer Jones, President of the St. Louis Catholic High School Earth Club.

Donning their orange and yellow vests, more than 20 groups participated in today's cleanup.

And to cover as much of Lake Charles as possible, each group adopted a different road to cleanup.

The Pelican Coast Parrot Head Club covered this stretch, marked with their Adopt-A-Spot sign.

But after spending a few hours picking up litter left by others, volunteers say it does make them upset.

"Especially for St. Louis, God gave us this Earth, we have to take responsibility for it, we have to cleanup for it. And it's not okay that everybody just throws things on the side of the road, that ruins everything. Why would you do that? So I think it's really important that we pickup all the trash and keep the earth clean because it's our job," said Jones.

While a dirty job, it's also a rewarding one.

"This is definitely our favorite event because you can see the instant gratification of cleaning up your street and seeing the city that you take pride in becoming so beautiful," said Taylor Steele, President of the St. Louis Catholic High School Key Club.

"It makes us feel good to give back to our community," added Cunningham.

The smiles prove it feels good to Keep Louisiana Beautiful, one trash bag at a time.

The following is a list of organizations and their Adopt-A-Spot locations:

· Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club- Alamo Street, from Ryan Street to 2nd Avenue.

· Top Ladies of Distinction - Opelousas Street, from Lyons Street West to Enterprise Boulevard.

· Top Teens of America -Clifton Recreation Center - Gieffers Street.

· Lake Charles Charter Academy, Boy Scouts Pack 346 - Power Center Parkway, from Highway 14 to entrance of Multi-Sports Complex.

· U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps - Veterans Memorial Park.

· Deana's Hair Studio -1st Avenue, from 12th Street to Alamo Street.

· McNeese State University Honors College - Sale Road, from Common Street to Nelson Street.

· Elaine's Home Repair/Cleaning, LLC - 5th Street, 6th Avenue, 6th Street, from Enterprise Boulevard.

· Dolby Elementary School- Jefferson Drive, from Overhill Drive to Petticoat Lane.

· St. Louis Earth Club and Key Club - Kirkman Street, from Alamo Street to Broad Street.

· Prince Hall Mason Golden Chain - Enterprise Blvd., from Broad Street to Opelousas Street.

· Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity - Opelousas Street, from Highway 14 to Shattuck Street.

· Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School - Kirkman Street, Mill Street, Reid Street, and Division Street.

· The Lake Charles Garden Club - Ernest Street, from Sale Road to Prien Lake Road.

· Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority - 12th Street, from Highway 14 to Ryan Street.

· Arabie Environmental -Clarence Street, from Shell Beach Drive to Louisiana Avenue; Hodges Street, from Broad Street to Alamo Street.

· Delta Sigma Theta Sorority - 18th Street, from Sale Road to McNeese Street.

· The Rotary Club of Lake Charles - Michael DeBakey Drive, from Lake Street to Ryan Street.

· Pelican Coast Parrot Head Club - Sallier Street, Lake Street to Port of Lake Charles.

· Sowela - Legion Street, from Widgeon Street to E. Main Street.

· LaGrange Navy Jr. R.O.T.C. - Louisiana Avenue, from Prien Lake Road to McNeese Street.

· AmeriCorps - 2nd Avenue, 3rd Street, 4th Street to 3rd Avenue.

· Grambling Alumni Chapter- Alamo Street, from Ryan Street to 2nd Avenue.

The following is a list of organizations - with their Adopt-A-Spot locations - that picked up at an earlier date:

· Hamilton Christian Academy - Eastside 1st Avenue, from Broad Street to 12th Street.

· St. Margaret Science Club - 17th Street, from 5th Avenue to Ryan Street.

The following is a list of organizations - with their Adopt-A-Spot locations - that will pick up at a later date:

· Diggers and Weeders Garden Club - School Street, from Louisiana Avenue to Ryan Street.

· Prince Hall Mason -Enterprise Boulevard, from Broad Street to 12th Street.

