Mayor Roach walks with Lake Charles community

Mayor Randy Roach. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) Mayor Randy Roach. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

On Saturday morning, as part of the Dare to be Healthy initiative and in support of the Partnership for a Healthier Southwest Louisiana, residents in the City of Lake Charles participated in the City Challenge - Start Walking Calcasieu!

Mayor Randy Roach also participated in the "Walk with your Mayor" event.

Louisiana currently has one of the highest rates of obesity in the nation at 34.7 percent.

Each of the six Calcasieu Parish mayors will host walks in their respective cities and lead efforts to get their community moving. All the cities will be competing to get the most residents to participate in the initiative. The city with the largest participation will be awarded with a traveling prize. The winning city will be determined based on city population/largest percentage of participation in pledges to walk or those who sign in the morning of the walk.

All residents are encouraged to get involved and join in the mission to reshape Calcasieu Parish by moving more, eating healthier and making better choices.

Participants can also get involved by taking the online Pledge to walk and move more: http://healthierswla.com/

