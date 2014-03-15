McNeese Women's Basketball Upsets #3 Seed Central Arkansas 66-62 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Women's Basketball Upsets #3 Seed Central Arkansas 66-62

KATY, Texas--  McNeese women's basketball scored 10 off the games final 12 points in the final 1:18 to upset third seed Central Arkansas 66-62 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Tournament.  The seventh seed Cowgirls will face second seed Stephen F. Austin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.

     Trailing 60-56 with 1:18 to play, McNeese called a timeout to set up a play and the play was setup for Allison Baggett.  Baggett hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 60-59.  UCA's Micah Rice missed a jumper with :27 to play and Jayln Johnson grabbed the rebound and went the length of the court, made the layup and was fouled.  Johnson completed the three-point play to give the Cowgirls a 62-60 lead with :20 left.

     UCA's Courtney Duever missed a jumper that would have tied the game and Cecilia Okoye grabbed the rebound and was immediately fouled.  Okoye made both free throws to give McNeese a 64-60 lead.  On the ensuing play, Rice made a layup with :02 to play.  Johnson was fouled again before the Cowgirls could inbounds the ball.  Johnson sealed the victory by making both free throws.

     For the second straight game, McNeese had four players score in double figures.  Johnson scored a game high 19 and dished out six of the eight Cowgirl assists.  Okoye ended the game with a double-double (18 points, 15 rebounds).  All of Okoye rebounds came on the defensive end and she had 10 at the half.  Baggett scored 14 and NeTanya Jones ended the game with 10 points, nearly missing a double-double with nine rebounds.

     UCA had three players score in double figures with Rice leading the way with 19.  Brittany Agee had 18 and Duever had 13.

     McNeese led by as many as eight points with 3:03 left in the first half and held a slim 29-28 halftime lead.  McNeese shot 65.0 percent from the field in the first half, making 13 of their 20 shots.  The Cowgirls ended the game with a 50.0 field goal percent (26 of 52).   

