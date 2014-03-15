Fairview Falls to Midland in Class B Title Game 61-51 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fairview Falls to Midland in Class B Title Game 61-51

Class B State Championship

Midland 61, Fairview 51

 

Daily Top 28 Schedule

Tuesday-Saturday

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles

Tuesday

Class C Semifinal: New Living Word 80, Atlanta 73

Class C Semifinal: Sicily Island 85, Elizabeth 81, 2OT

Class 5A Semifinal: Scotlandville 47, St. Augustine 46

Class 5A Semifinal: Natchitoches Central 67, Thibodaux 50

 

Wednesday

Class 1A Semifinal: Metairie Park Country Day 53, Arcadia 46

Class 1A Semifinal: Madison Prep 61, Lafayette Christian 50

Class B Semifinal: Fairview 60, Florien 56

Class B Semifinal: Midland 55, Anacoco 38

Class 4A Semifinal: Landry/Walker 62, St. Thomas More 50

Thursday

Class 2A Semifinal: Riverside Academy 101, North Caddo 52

Class 2A Semifinal:  Lakeview 81, St. James 58

Class 3A Semifinal: Richwood 74, Donaldsonville 56

Class 3A Semifinal: University Lab 71, Bossier 49

Class 4A Semifinal: East Jefferson 47, Northside 39

Friday

Class C Championship: New Living Word 91, Sicily Island 72

Class B Championship: Midland 61, Fairview 51

Class 5A Championship: Natchitoches Central 60, Scotlandville 53

Saturday

Class 1A Championship: No. 4 Metairie Park Country Day vs. No. 3 Madison Prep, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Championship: No. 4 Richwood vs. No. 3 University Lab, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Championship: No. 1 Riverside Academy vs. No. 2 Lakeview, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Championship: No. 1 Landry/Walker vs. No. 2 East Jefferson, 8 p.m.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly