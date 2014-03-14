Live @ the Lakefront kicks off

Live @ the Lakefront returns to the Lakefront Promenade for three consecutive Friday's beginning tonight.

The concert kicks off at six o'clock, bringing another season of live music to the Lake Area.

If you're debating what to do Friday night, a great option is the free outdoor concert series. The show officially kicks off with the local jam rock band Fresh Nectar. Following them is the Pine Leaf Boys, a four-time Grammy nominated band that plays energetic Cajun music.

The emphasis at these concerts is homegrown. From the bands to the vendors at the open air market, it's all about supporting the local community.

Arts and crafts, food and beverages are available for purchase. Plus, all beverage sales benefit the Arts Council of SWLA.

The following from the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA:

Live @ the Lakefront returns to the Lakefront Promenade for three consecutive Fridays on March 14, 21 & 28, 2014, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to bring the Lake Area another incredible season of live music. The free outdoor concert series is presented annually by the Arts Council of SWLA, the City of Lake Charles, and Deep South Productions, and since its start in 2012, the series has brought thousands of people together to celebrate bands and musicians from across the state with an emphasis on homegrown Lake Area talent.

We are proud to announce headliner sponsorships from McDonald's of SWLA and Fusion Five! Additional headliner support has been given by the Lake Area's solar industry.

The 2014 season kicks off with Pine Leaf Boys whose inimitable brand of energetic Cajun music has garnered four GRAMMY nominations. Local jam rock band Fresh Nectar will open the series on March 14. The Flamethrowers will bring their high energy cover rock hits that have sold out venues across the Gulf Coast since 2005 to Live @ The Lakefront on March 21. Local Rockabilly heroes The Loaded 44rz will open the show on March 21. March 28 will conclude the concert series with the return of roots reggae band Ashes of Babylon. Originally from Lake Charles, Ashes of Babylon combines jazz, R&B, and funk with their original reggae sound. Lafayette-based Acadian folk/indie folk duo, The Onlies will open the night.

Beyond six live music performances over the course of the season, Live @ the Lakefront offers an extensive open air market full of local artists and artisanal vendors with original works of art and handcrafted wares for sale each Friday. Locally-owned restaurants and food trucks set up shop down the promenade, and the public is encouraged to bring chairs and a blanket to put down on the promenade's communal green space.

The Arts Council sells Coke, wine, bottled water, and Budweiser and Miller products with all beverage sales acting as a fundraiser for the arts in Southwest Louisiana. No pets or outside food or ice chests are allowed.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.