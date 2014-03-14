Local student's art to be featured at Governor's Mansion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local student's art to be featured at Governor's Mansion

(Source: WikiCommons) (Source: WikiCommons)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Reese Edwards, a student at Westwood Elementary School, will be among the students whose artwork will be featured at the Governor's Mansion during the month of March.

The students were chosen through the Louisiana Art Education Association's (LAEA) 2013 Youth Art Month contest. The theme is "Art Shapes in the World."

"For the sixth consecutive year, it is my honor to display winning art pieces from the Louisiana Art Education Associations's Youth Art contest at the Governor's Mansion," said First Lady Supriya Jindal in a news release.

"The artistic ability displayed by Louisiana's young artists is truly amazing. From Mardi Gras to the swamps, each representation of Louisiana is certainly unique and can be enjoyed by all who visit the Governor's Mansion," said Jindal.

Other students whose work will appear in the March exhibit include the following:

Meredith Guy—2nd Grade
St. Edward the Confessor, Metairie

Raleigh Lusignan—2nd Grade
St. Edward the Confessor, Metairie

Brayden Robertson—2nd Grade
Southeastern Lab School, Hammond

Libby Leake—7th Grade
West Feliciana Middle School, St. Francisville

Jackie Mathews—8th Grade
Holy Savior Menard, Alexandria

Avery Smith—8th Grade
Holy Savior Menard, Metairie

Lilly Hidalgo—10th Grade
Holy Savior Menard, Alexandria

Lindsay Lindmeier—10th Grade
Avoyelles Public Charter School, Mansura

Erika Moore—11th Grade
St. Scholastica Academy, Covington

Joneshia Jacobs—12th Grade
Avoyelles Public Charter School, Cottonport

Camron Kesten—12th Grade
Ascension Christian High School, Gonzales

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly