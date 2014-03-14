Local student's art to be featured at Governor's Mansion

Reese Edwards, a student at Westwood Elementary School, will be among the students whose artwork will be featured at the Governor's Mansion during the month of March.

The students were chosen through the Louisiana Art Education Association's (LAEA) 2013 Youth Art Month contest. The theme is "Art Shapes in the World."



"For the sixth consecutive year, it is my honor to display winning art pieces from the Louisiana Art Education Associations's Youth Art contest at the Governor's Mansion," said First Lady Supriya Jindal in a news release.

"The artistic ability displayed by Louisiana's young artists is truly amazing. From Mardi Gras to the swamps, each representation of Louisiana is certainly unique and can be enjoyed by all who visit the Governor's Mansion," said Jindal.

Other students whose work will appear in the March exhibit include the following:

Meredith Guy—2nd Grade

St. Edward the Confessor, Metairie

Raleigh Lusignan—2nd Grade

St. Edward the Confessor, Metairie

Brayden Robertson—2nd Grade

Southeastern Lab School, Hammond

Libby Leake—7th Grade

West Feliciana Middle School, St. Francisville

Jackie Mathews—8th Grade

Holy Savior Menard, Alexandria

Avery Smith—8th Grade

Holy Savior Menard, Metairie

Lilly Hidalgo—10th Grade

Holy Savior Menard, Alexandria

Lindsay Lindmeier—10th Grade

Avoyelles Public Charter School, Mansura

Erika Moore—11th Grade

St. Scholastica Academy, Covington

Joneshia Jacobs—12th Grade

Avoyelles Public Charter School, Cottonport

Camron Kesten—12th Grade

Ascension Christian High School, Gonzales

