Habitat for Humanity to hold enrollment for veterans

Habitat for Humanity: Calcasieu Area Inc. will host two open enrollment seminars for local veterans and other residents interested in applying for 2014 Habitat homes.

Enrollment seminars will be held Monday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 910 North Shattuck St. in Lake Charles and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Mayfield-Taylor-McClain Post 551, located at 632 Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles.

Habitat plans on building several, two- and three-bedroom homes in Southwest Louisiana in the coming months, including one for a local veteran and their family, according to Lenn Knapp, Calcasieu Habitat's executive director.

Habitat homeowners are required to contribute a minimum 300 hours of sweat equity before the homes are sold to them.

"Habitat is not a government giveaway program," Knapp said. "Homeowners are required to pay back to Habitat the fair market value of materials, contract services and cost of land for a 25-year period. Habitat does not charge interest on loans, which makes it affordable for homeowners."

"Homeowners are also contributing to the building of future Habitat homes through their monthly payments. We are simply giving a helping hand to those in need of housing and who cannot normally afford a conventional commercial loan," said Knapp.



To be eligible, you must be a legal United States resident, have a need for housing, have the ability to pay and an income below 50 percent of the average median income for this area.

Residents may pick up applications beginning March 17 at the Habitat office, located at 551 Avenue C in Lake Charles. Applications must be returned no later than March 31.

Applications will also be handed out at each seminar. Completed applications will be accepted at the enrollment seminar and at the Habitat office through March 31.

For information, call Clara Bergeaux, Family Services Manager, at 337-419-3676.

