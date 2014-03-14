Adopt-A-Spot Pickup Day set for March 15

The City of Lake Charles and Team Green of SWLA will host the 2014 Adopt-A-Spot Pickup Day on Saturday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Participating organizations and locations are as follows:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority: 12th Street, from Highway 14 to Ryan Street.



AmeriCorps: 2nd Avenue, 3rd Street, 4th Street to 3rd Avenue.

Arabie Environmental: Clarence Street, from Shell Beach Drive to Louisiana Avenue, and Hodges Street, from Broad Street to Alamo Street.

Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School: Kirkman Street, Mill Street, Reid Street, and Division Street.

Deana's Hair Studio: 1st Avenue, from 12th Street to Alamo Street.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority: 18th Street, from Sale Road to McNeese Street.



Dolby Elementary School: Jefferson Drive, from Overhill Drive to Petticoat Lane.

Elaine's Home Repair/Cleaning, LLC: 5th Street, 6th Avenue, 6th Street, from Enterprise Boulevard.

Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club: Alamo Street, from Ryan Street to 2nd Avenue.

Grambling Alumni Chapter: Alamo Street, from Ryan Street to 2nd Avenue.

LaGrange Navy Jr. ROTC: Louisiana Avenue, from Prien Lake Road to McNeese Street.

Lake Charles Charter Academy and Boy Scouts Pack 346: Power Center Parkway, from Highway 14 to entrance of Multi-Sports Complex.

McNeese State University Honors College: Sale Road, from Common Street to Nelson Street.

Pelican Coast Parrot Head Club: Sallier Street, Lake Street to Port of Lake Charles.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity: Opelousas Street, from Highway 14 to Shattuck Street.

Prince Hall Mason Golden Chain: Enterprise Blvd., from Broad Street to Opelousas Street.

Sowela: Legion Street, from Widgeon Street to E. Main Street.

St. Louis Earth Club and Key Club: Kirkman Street, from Alamo Street to Broad Street.

The Lake Charles Garden Club: Ernest Street, from Sale Road to Prien Lake Road.

The Rotary Club of Lake Charles: Michael DeBakey Drive, from Lake Street to Ryan Street.

Top Ladies of Distinction: Opelousas Street, from Lyons Street West to Enterprise Boulevard.

Top Teens of America: Clifton Recreation Center on Gieffers Street.

U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps: Veterans Memorial Park.

Hamilton Christian Academy and the St. Margaret Science Club held their Adopt-A-Spot Pickup Day on an earlier date. The Diggers and Weeders Garden Club and Prince Hall Mason will hold theirs at a later date.



For more information, contact the City of Lake Charles at 337-491-1440.

