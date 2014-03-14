Adopt-A-Spot Pickup Day set for March 15 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Adopt-A-Spot Pickup Day set for March 15

The City of Lake Charles and Team Green of SWLA will host the 2014 Adopt-A-Spot Pickup Day on Saturday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Participating organizations and locations are as follows:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority: 12th Street, from Highway 14 to Ryan Street.

AmeriCorps: 2nd Avenue, 3rd Street, 4th Street to 3rd Avenue.

Arabie Environmental: Clarence Street, from Shell Beach Drive to Louisiana Avenue, and Hodges Street, from Broad Street to Alamo Street.

Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School: Kirkman Street, Mill Street, Reid Street, and Division Street.

Deana's Hair Studio: 1st Avenue, from 12th Street to Alamo Street.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority: 18th Street, from Sale Road to McNeese Street.

Dolby Elementary School: Jefferson Drive, from Overhill Drive to Petticoat Lane.

Elaine's Home Repair/Cleaning, LLC: 5th Street, 6th Avenue, 6th Street, from Enterprise Boulevard.

Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club: Alamo Street, from Ryan Street to 2nd Avenue.

Grambling Alumni Chapter: Alamo Street, from Ryan Street to 2nd Avenue.

LaGrange Navy Jr. ROTC: Louisiana Avenue, from Prien Lake Road to McNeese Street.

Lake Charles Charter Academy and Boy Scouts Pack 346: Power Center Parkway, from Highway 14 to entrance of Multi-Sports Complex.

McNeese State University Honors College: Sale Road, from Common Street to Nelson Street.

Pelican Coast Parrot Head Club: Sallier Street, Lake Street to Port of Lake Charles.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity: Opelousas Street, from Highway 14 to Shattuck Street.

Prince Hall Mason Golden Chain: Enterprise Blvd., from Broad Street to Opelousas Street.

Sowela: Legion Street, from Widgeon Street to E. Main Street.

St. Louis Earth Club and Key Club: Kirkman Street, from Alamo Street to Broad Street.

The Lake Charles Garden Club: Ernest Street, from Sale Road to Prien Lake Road.

The Rotary Club of Lake Charles: Michael DeBakey Drive, from Lake Street to Ryan Street.

Top Ladies of Distinction: Opelousas Street, from Lyons Street West to Enterprise Boulevard.  

Top Teens of America: Clifton Recreation Center on Gieffers Street.

U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps: Veterans Memorial Park.

 

Hamilton Christian Academy and the St. Margaret Science Club held their Adopt-A-Spot Pickup Day on an earlier date. The Diggers and Weeders Garden Club and Prince Hall Mason will hold theirs at a later date.

For more information, contact the City of Lake Charles at 337-491-1440.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly