Marsh Madness' Championship Friday and Saturday Set

Another solid day of Marsh Madness wrapping up at Burton Coliseum, as all the Championships have been set.

The day started with the 2A semifinals, as Riverside Academy cruised by North Caddo to the tune of a 101-52 victory. The Rebels will face Lakeview in the 2A title game, after the Gators ran away with an 81-58 victory over St James.

In 3A, University High overwhelmed Bossier 71-49. The Cubs will face Richwood in the 3A semifinals, after the Mighty Rams took care of Donaldsonville 74-56.

In 4A, Northside hung around but could not come back against East Jefferson, as the Warriors are headed to the 4A title game with a 47-39 victory. East Jeff will face Landry/Walker in the 4A Finals

Daily Top 28 Schedule

Tuesday-Saturday

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles

Tuesday

Class C Semifinal: New Living Word 80, Atlanta 73

Class C Semifinal: Sicily Island 85, Elizabeth 81, 2OT

Class 5A Semifinal: Scotlandville 47, St. Augustine 46

Class 5A Semifinal: Natchitoches Central 67, Thibodaux 50

Wednesday

Class 1A Semifinal: Metairie Park Country Day 53, Arcadia 46

Class 1A Semifinal: Madison Prep 61, Lafayette Christian 50

Class B Semifinal: Fairview 60, Florien 56

Class B Semifinal: Midland 55, Anacoco 38

Class 4A Semifinal: Landry/Walker 62, St. Thomas More 50

Thursday

Class 2A Semifinal: Riverside Academy 101, North Caddo 52

Class 2A Semifinal: Lakeview 81, St. James 58

Class 3A Semifinal: Richwood 74, Donaldsonville 56

Class 3A Semifinal: University Lab 71, Bossier 49

Class 4A Semifinal: East Jefferson 47, Northside 39

Friday

Class C Championship: No. 4 Sicily Island vs. No. 2 New Living Word, 4 p.m.

Class B Championship: No. 4 Fairview vs. No. 2 Midland, 6 p.m.

Class 5A Championship: No. 1 Scotlandville vs. No. 2 Natchitoches Central, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A Championship: No. 4 Metairie Park Country Day vs. No. 3 Madison Prep, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Championship: No. 4 Richwood vs. No. 3 University Lab, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Championship: No. 1 Riverside Academy vs. No. 2 Lakeview, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Championship: No. 1 Landry/Walker vs. No. 2 East Jefferson, 8 p.m.