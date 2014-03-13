Sulphur man fighting to clear his name

Imagine hearing you were caught on camera using a stolen casino rewards card to purchase over $500 worth of merchandise from casino stores and then arrested by authorities – except you weren't. That's how one 25-year-old feels tonight.

On Wednesday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a news release stating Corey Barron was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center Monday on theft charges.

But there's one problem. The person arrested wasn't really Corey Barron.

"It's not really good for your reputation whenever someone else is going around getting arrested in your name," said Baron.

Wednesday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office issued a booking report, naming Barron as the person arrested. A picture was attached. But it's not of Corey Barron.

"I called the District Attorney last night and Sulphur Chief of Police just people that I know to say hey this wasn't me, like how can this even be possible?" explained Barron.

While there is a resemblance to 26-year-old Jacob Hastings, Barron says he knows who he is because he's used his name four times now when he's been in trouble.

"But the fourth time when my name gets put on the news I was beyond mad," said Barron.

Barron gave Hastings the benefit of the doubt the first few times, even paying for a seatbelt ticket Hastings got.

"He had just had a newborn child I didn't want to throw him under the bus and have him arrested then, so I helped him out, paid the fine and got rid of it," said Barron.

Eventually Barron pressed charges but he's not only concerned with his reputation.

Ultimately Barron wants to know how it's possible someone could give his name to authorities, be booked and then released on bond, all without knowing they weren't dealing with the real Corey Barron.

"He manages to do it with nothing but my name and my birthday," said Barron.

Spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Kim Myers says at the time of the arrest Hastings had no form of identification on him, and identified himself as Barron. She says Hastings now faces another charge - misrepresentation during booking, still not a comfort to Barron.

"To them they act like it's not that big of a deal, oh sorry, we'll try to catch him or whatever, but for it to happen over and over again, it's just ridiculous," said Barron.

Myers says Hastings was released on bond and is currently not in custody.



She added that officials at the Calcasieu Correctional Facility are investigating how it's possible Hastings was allowed to be booked under a false name.

