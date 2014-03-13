Oldest man and woman in Sulphur celebrate city's centennial

Sulphur city officials said they found the oldest man and woman in Sulphur and they're joining in on the centennial celebrations.

"I'm older than Sulphur," said 100-year-old Evalise Rentrop.

Evalise was born in 1913. Her father worked in the Sulphur mines and she still tells stories of her early years in the city.

"There was West Brothers, the hardware store, and lots of other stores," said Rentrop.

Paul Peak was born in 1915. The 98-year-old speaks highly of his years in Sulphur and explains how the city is just as young as he is.

"Sulphur is Sulphur and I can't understand that it's only 100-years-old," said Peak.

But now, both are preparing to celebrate 100 years with their favorite city.

"I was told they had a lot of surprises for me," said Rentrop. "They even told me I was going to ride a bull!"

Community members celebrated the opening ceremonies with a special centennial rodeo.

With the prestigious title as the oldest man and woman in Sulphur, it was only fitting for Evalise and Paul to be named the Grand Marshals.

"Sulphur is a good town to live in, I'll tell anybody," said Rentrop.

"I wouldn't want to live anywhere else, it's a real nice city," said Peak.

A real nice city, which Evalise and Paul said is worth celebrating.

