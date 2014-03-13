Oldest man and woman in Sulphur celebrate city's centennial - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oldest man and woman in Sulphur celebrate city's centennial

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur city officials said they found the oldest man and woman in Sulphur and they're joining in on the centennial celebrations.

"I'm older than Sulphur," said 100-year-old Evalise Rentrop.

Evalise was born in 1913. Her father worked in the Sulphur mines and she still tells stories of her early years in the city.

"There was West Brothers, the hardware store, and lots of other stores," said Rentrop.

Paul Peak was born in 1915. The 98-year-old speaks highly of his years in Sulphur and explains how the city is just as young as he is.

"Sulphur is Sulphur and I can't understand that it's only 100-years-old," said Peak.

But now, both are preparing to celebrate 100 years with their favorite city.

"I was told they had a lot of surprises for me," said Rentrop. "They even told me I was going to ride a bull!"

Community members celebrated the opening ceremonies with a special centennial rodeo.

With the prestigious title as the oldest man and woman in Sulphur, it was only fitting for Evalise and Paul to be named the Grand Marshals.

"Sulphur is a good town to live in, I'll tell anybody," said Rentrop.

"I wouldn't want to live anywhere else, it's a real nice city," said Peak.

A real nice city, which Evalise and Paul said is worth celebrating.

For a full list of centennial events, click here.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly