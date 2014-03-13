Hunter bags 500-pound beast! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hunter bags 500-pound beast!

(Source: WNCT) (Source: WNCT)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

An armed robbery at a Lake Charles discount store. Details at noon, and you can read more HERE.

A mock crash at Sam Houston High sends a clear message about the potentially deadly consequences of impaired driving. At noon, we'll take a look at the dramatic set-up that comes with a powerful message.

Also today, the new legalized marijuana industry is big business. We'll have an in-depth look at the effects of the drug, which is used to treat several illnesses, on your brain.

Plus, more fast food restaurants, from Subway to Taco Bell, are adding a breakfast menu. We'll tell you why these places want a piece of the breakfast pie.

Ben tells me we're in for an abundance of sunshine with temperatures warming to the mid-60's.  We'll have another chilly night, but what can we expect as we head into the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

The days of one marauding hog have come to an end. We'll have the story of how a North Carolina hunter bagged a 500-pound beast. Hunters there had been tracking him for years, but no one has been able to bring it home until now. Check the story out at noon, and read more HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

