Police: Westlake man used box cutter to rob store

An 18-year-old Westlake man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store on Kirkman Street Thursday morning, city police said.

Lt. Kevin Kirkum said Robert McCall is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery.

"McCall entered the store brandishing a box cutter," Kirkum said in a news release. "The suspect then got physical with the clerk and demanded money and cigarettes. Once he had the items, he fled on foot. All items that were taken were recovered by officers."

Bond is pending in the case.

