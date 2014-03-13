What's Going Around: stomach bug, cold and allergies

Spring plants are starting to bloom, setting off allergic reactions. Plus, more nasty stomach viruses and upper respiratory problems are being treated this week. For this week's What's Going Around, Dr. Dennis Miller with Lake Area Family Medicine tells us what is making people sick.

Children and adults are being seen at clinics and in local emergency rooms with a stomach bug that does not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. "It is varied between nausea and vomiting, with diarrhea, just nausea and vomiting or just diarrhea," said Dr. Miller. "We're treating them with various types of anti-nausea medicine, to get fluids and electrolytes back into them. The diarrhea, unless severe, we try not to stop and let it run its course."



Flu season is winding down, but doctors are still seeing a rise in Type B flu cases.

They are also treating more patients with traditional cold symptoms. "Cough, congestion, sneezing," said Dr. Miller, "and some of it could be allergies, also."

We are one week away from the start of another spring season in Southwest Louisiana and those spring allergens are already in the air. "People are having nasal congestion, runny noses, sneezing, coughing, eye irritation typically with allergies versus a cold," said Dr. Miller.

Over-the-counter medications are typically successful when treating allergies, but if you notice your watery eyes or runny nose are not getting better, it might be time to see a doctor and check into prescription medications.

