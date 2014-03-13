McNeese Softball Sweeps SLC Doubleheader against Houston Baptist

LAKE CHARLES – The McNeese State softball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Houston Baptist Wednesday to clinch their second straight Southland Conference series at Cowgirl Diamond. The Cowgirls won the first game, 8-0, in six innings and grabbed another shutout over the Huskies, 8-0, in five innings.

McNeese moves to 16-8 overall and 4-1 in SLC play while the HBU drops to a 5-14 record and are 1-4 in league action.

"I thought we had great pitching all night and we swung the bats well," said Cowgirl head coach Mike Smith. "We didn't really start putting up runs until we made some in-game adjustments and got comfortable, but once we did, it took off. We put pressure on the defense and it worked out for us. Our hard work is paying off."

The Cowgirls will go for the series sweep on Thursday as they take on the Huskies in the series finale scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.

Game One: McNeese State 8, Houston Baptist 0 (Six Innings)

The Cowgirls opened the series with their third shutout on the season as starting pitcher Jamie Allred used six innings of scoreless pitching to help leap McNeese over the Huskies for a win.

Allred moves to 10-3 on the year after having given up just one hit and one walk while striking out five batters.

Leading at the plate for McNeese was rightfielder Marisa Taunton who drove in two runs as she batted 3-for-3.

McNeese got out to a big lead in the bottom of the second after receiving a two-RBI hit from Taunton. A sacrifice fly from centerfielder Alanna DiVittorio and a single from leftfielder Lauren Langner plated two more runs in the later inning and gave the Cowgirls a 4-0 lead.

Langner, who finished the game with a perfect 3-for-3 and three RBI, extended the Cowgirls lead to a 6-0 score in the fourth inning when she dropped a single into right field to score two more runs.

The Cowgirls' two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning from catcher Ashley Modzelewski's right field single sealed the win in a shortened run-rule game.

Game Two: McNeese State 8, Houston Baptist 0 (Five Innings)

Rachel Smith's five innings of hitless pitching and shortstop Katie Roux's two run homer in the third inning of Wednesday night's doubleheader nightcap was the difference as it shut down the Huskies' defense and allowed the Cowgirls to grab another shutout victory.

Smith (3-2) picked up the win for McNeese as she tossed five innings allowing no runs and no hits as she struck out four batters.

Roux finished 1-for-2 in the game with two-RBI and a walk. Alanna DiVittorio and second baseman Taylor Goree also recorded two-RBI in the game.

McNeese got out to a quick start in the opening of the game as Lauren Langner scored DiVittorio from second on a single while reaching home plate with some help form designated player Tori Yanitor. The score was 2-0 after the first inning.

Roux's two-run smasher over the left field wall extended the lead to a 4-0 score after three innings.

The Cowgirls exploded for four runs to end the game early on a run-rule with RBI-hits from Taunton's third base bunt, Langner's center field single and Goree's right center double to send in the two winning runs and score the victory.