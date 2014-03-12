Minors may be banned from Louisiana tanning beds - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Minors may be banned from Louisiana tanning beds

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Minors may be banned from Louisiana tanning beds as lawmakers debate changing the rules.    

The House Health and Welfare Committee moved forward with the tanning ban for teens. The vote was 17-1.

Robin Williams said with prom right around the corner, she's seeing more high school kids enter her tanning salon.

"If they can drive to the tanning salon and tan, then they should not be banned from tanning," said Williams.

But with lawmakers pushing for a teen tanning bed law at the capitol, Williams may soon lose business from anyone 18-years-old or younger.

"I think it's ridiculous to actually ban tanning when there are so many other issues," said Williams.

Medical professionals testified in Baton Rouge that tanning beds harm children.

"There's a rising death rate from melanoma in young females and the thought is that tanning beds are a big part in that," said Doctor Lee Miller of Dermatology Associates of Southwest Louisiana.

Miller said there are rare instances with certain skin conditions where the benefits of tanning outweigh the risks.

"There are scenarios where ultra violet light might be helpful so I don't think a complete ban would be helpful, but certainly without a doctor's note then no access to a tanning bed," said Miller.

Miller said overall teenagers should stay away from tanning.

And Williams said banning is not the answer, but instead it's teaching teenagers moderation.

"It is safe for sixteen-year-olds if they do it in moderation and we can control how many minutes they're in a bed, how often they come, and we can talk with that parent," said Williams.

The bill will now move to the house floor for consideration.

