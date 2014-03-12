Fairview, Midland to play Friday for Class B championship

Fairview beat Florien 60-56 Wednesday afternoon to advance to the Class B title game at the Top 28 state basketball tournament.

The Panthers will play No. 2 Midland in the championship at 6 p.m. Friday.

The fourth-seeded Panthers are the only Southwest Louisiana team left in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's playoffs.

The Top 28 tournament will run through Saturday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Tickets are $10 per day or $40 for a tournament pass and can be purchased at the door or from Ticketmaster.







Daily Top 28 Schedule

Tuesday-Saturday

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles

Tuesday

Class C Semifinal: New Living Word 80, Atlanta 73

Class C Semifinal: Sicily Island 85, Elizabeth 81, 2OT

Class 5A Semifinal: Scotlandville 47, St. Augustine 46

Class 5A Semifinal: Natchitoches Central 67, Thibodaux 50

Wednesday

Class 1A Semifinal: Metairie Park Country Day 53, Arcadia 46

Class 1A Semifinal: Madison Prep 61, Lafayette Christian 50

Class B Semifinal: Fairview 60, Florien 56

Class B Semifinal: Midland 55, Anacoco 38

Class 4A Semifinal: No. 4 St. Thomas More vs. No. 1 Walker, check back later for score

Thursday

Class 2A Semifinal: No. 1 Riverside Academy vs. No. 28 North Caddo, 1 p.m.

Class 2A Semifinal: No. 14 St. James vs. No. 2 Lakeview, 2:45 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinal: No. 4 Richwood vs. No. 8 Donaldsonville, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinal: No. 3 University Lab vs. No. 2 Bossier, 6:15 p.m.

Class 4A Semifinal: No. 11 Northside vs. No. 2 East Jefferson, 8 p.m.

Friday

Class C Championship: No. 4 Sicily Island vs. No. 2 New Living Word, 4 p.m.

Class B Championship: No. 4 Fairview vs. No. 2 Midland, 6 p.m.

Class 5A Championship: No. 1 Scotlandville vs. No. 2 Natchitoches Central, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A Championship: No. 4 Metairie Park Country Day vs. No. 3 Madison Prep, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Championship: No. 8 Donaldsonville-No. 4 Richwood winner vs. No. 3 University Lab-No 2 Bossier winner, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Championship: No. 1 Riverside Academy-No. 28 North Caddo winner vs. No. 14 St. James-No. 2 Lakeview winner, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Championship: No. 1 Walker-No. 4 St. Thomas More winner vs. No. 11 Northside-No. 2 East Jefferson winner, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.