Applications now accepted for Superintendent position

The search officially opened today for a new Superintendent of Schools in Calcasieu Parish.

The final application forms were approved at last night's CPSB meeting, so the ad could be posted online.

As far as applicants go, retired educators chimed in on what qualities they'd like to see in a new superintendent.

Following Tuesday's CPSB vote to approve the application packet for a new superintendent, qualified persons may now begin submitting the necessary paperwork for the position.

While the search has begun, retired educators expressed their feelings on what qualities a new superintendent should possess, at Wednesday's Retired Teachers meeting.

"I pray that the new superintendent would have a heart for the teachers, the schools and every component of the educational arena," said retired educator Nancy Shepherd.

"A true love for children, and to understand their growth and development, to know how to work with parents, the community, with the employees of the entire school system," added retired principal Betty Sims.

To find the right candidate, the school board cast a wide net. The application approved Tuesday doesn't require applicants to have a teaching background. And some have mixed feelings on that.

"I feel like it has to be someone who has been in the trenches, who has been around children and parents and has communicated with them, and been able to answer questions for them and have been able to help children move from one place to another. It should be an educator," explained retired educator Neva Nash.

"A non-educator is okay if they have a family and deal with children and know how to deal with the environment," added retired educator Dorothy Strauss.

"It's not the superintendent alone that makes all of the decisions, it's the individuals around them, including board members," said retired principal Louis Gray.

While teaching isn't a requirement, the qualifications do specify the candidate must have a minimum of ten years administrative experience in a school system.

Wednesday is the first day of the online ad posting. The print ads are set to begin this weekend and if those ads run according to schedule, the job will close May 1.

To view the job posting: http://www.cpsb.org/superintendentsearch

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.