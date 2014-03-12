Cat scares his family into calling 911, now awaits counseling - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lux the cat scares his family into calling 911, now awaits counseling session

(Source: KPTV) (Source: KPTV)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

A convicted killer is sentenced in Lake Charles today. At noon, we'll tell you how much time Mark Wayne Thibodeaux will spend in prison for the murders of Bridgette Pryor and Carla Ledoux and the attempted murder of Joseph Newman. You can also read more on the story HERE.

Also today, a new dental breakthrough is reducing the need for both the drill and x-rays – resulting in pain-free visits.

Plus, check your wallet. Chances are you're still holding on to gift cards you received over the holidays. Some estimate about 44 billion dollars in unused gift cards are currently collecting dust - enough to pay off all our credit card debt!

Ben tells me a dry cold front arrives today bringing with a wind advisory until 6 this evening. Tonight our temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 30's. What about tomorrow? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

Perhaps a kitty psychologist can help a cat that's gained Internet fame for an attack on his family! Lux, the 22-pound cat, is getting an appointment soon with a counselor – yep, a cat counselor. Look for the story at noon, and HERE you can read about how the cat's family felt under siege – even calling 9-1-1 for help!

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

