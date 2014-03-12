Residents to meet with law enforcement about neighborhood crime

Residents in one North Lake Charles neighborhood continue to take a stand against crime. Concerned citizens in District A plan to meet later this week with law enforcement.

"Our committee deals with safety and concern within the community," said Linda Papion.

Papion is taking the lead in the fight against crime in her community. She along with a handful of other residents have formed a committee and have been meeting to discuss their crime concerns.

They've invited representatives from the Lake Charles Police Department, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Mayor's Office to attend a meeting Thursday.

Papion believes the only way to prevent crimes from happening is for residents to actively get involved and work with police. She encourages as many people to attend the meeting to ask questions.

"To just talk about in a proactive way what we can do as citizens to assist the policing and the other things that happen within our community to make it safe. We're not just sitting on our hands. We want to get active and working in the community with them," said Papion.

The meeting is Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at Ample Plaza on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.

