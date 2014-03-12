Residents to meet with law enforcement about neighborhood crime - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Residents to meet with law enforcement about neighborhood crime

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Residents in one North Lake Charles neighborhood continue to take a stand against crime. Concerned citizens in District A plan to meet later this week with law enforcement.

"Our committee deals with safety and concern within the community," said Linda Papion. 

Papion is taking the lead in the fight against crime in her community. She along with a handful of other residents have formed a committee and have been meeting to discuss their crime concerns.

They've invited representatives from the Lake Charles Police Department, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Mayor's Office to attend a meeting Thursday.

Papion believes the only way to prevent crimes from happening is for residents to actively get involved and work with police. She encourages as many people to attend the meeting to ask questions.

"To just talk about in a proactive way what we can do as citizens to assist the policing and the other things that happen within our community to make it safe. We're not just sitting on our hands. We want to get active and working in the community with them," said Papion.

The meeting is Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at Ample Plaza on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly