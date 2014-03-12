McNeese's Allison Baggett and Cecilia Okoye Named To All-Southla - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese's Allison Baggett and Cecilia Okoye Named To All-Southland Team

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

KATY, Texas--  McNeese State sophomore Allison Baggett and senior Cecilia Okoye have been named to the 2013-14 All-Southland Conference Women's Basketball Team as announced by the league office Tuesday.  Both players have been named to the second team.

     A native of Iota, La., Baggett has been one of the top three scorers in the league this season and is currently third with 17.9 ppg.  She also ranks third in the SLC with an 82.9 free throw percent.  She has led the Cowgirls in scoring all season long.  Baggett has scored in double figures in 24 games including 16 of the last 18 games this season.  She also leads McNeese with a 33.7 three-point field goal shooting percent.  The honor for Baggett is her first.

     The honor for Okoye is her second after being named to the honorable mention team last season as well as the Newcomer of the Year.  The native of Mansfield, Texas, leads the team and is fifth in the conference with 9.1 rebounds per game.  Okoye also ranks eighth in the SLC in field goal percent (49.2) and 21st in scoring (12.0).  Okoye has scored in double figures in 19 games and has grabbed double figure rebounds in 12 games and has recorded nine double-doubles this season.

 

2013-14 All-Southland Conference Women's Basketball Teams

First Team                         School                                         Pos.                Cl.                                  Hometown

Courtney Duever2              Central Arkansas                       C                      Sr.                               Austin, Texas

Porsha Roberts2                 Stephen F. Austin                      C                      Jr.                                 Waco, Texas

Emani White                      Nicholls                                      G                     So.                        New Orleans, La.

Gia Ayers                             Lamar                                          G                     Sr.                                Bryan, Texas

Shanice Steenholdt            Houston Baptist                        F                      Jr.                              Roswell, N.M.

                                                                                                                                                                                       

Second Team                    School                                         Pos.                Cl.                                  Hometown

Jasmine Shaw                     A&M-Corpus Christi                 G                     Sr.                          Cincinnati, Ohio

Allison Baggett                   McNeese State                           G                     So.                                        Iota, La.

Angela Beadle                     Sam Houston State                    P                      Jr.                               Austin, Texas

Dominique Edwards        Lamar                                          F                      Jr.                   Grand Prairie, Texas

Cecilia Okoye                     McNeese State                           F                      Sr.                        Mansfield, Texas

 

Third Team                       School                                         Pos.                Cl.                                  Hometown

Trudy Armstead                Northwestern State                   F                      Sr.                               Dallas, Texas

Christian Key                      Oral Roberts                              G                     Sr.                                 Tulsa, Okla.

KK Babin3                            Nicholls                                      G                     Sr.                               Gonzales, La.

Keisha Lee                           Northwestern State                   G                     So.                 Denham Springs, La.

Nanna Pool                         Southeastern Louisiana           F                      So.                          Magnolia, Miss.

 

Honorable Mention: Aja Gibson, Southeastern Louisiana; Renata Marquez, Abilene Christian; Tierany Henderson, Stephen F. Austin; Janelle Perez, Northwestern State; Suzzy Dimba, Abilene Christian; Brianna Mullins, Central Arkansas.

 

 

 

 

2013-14 Southland Conference Women's All-Defensive Teams

Player                                 School                                         Pos.                Cl.                                  Hometown

Porsha Roberts2                 Stephen F. Austin                      C                      Jr.                                 Waco, Texas

Gia Ayers                             Lamar                                          G                     Sr.                                Bryan, Texas

Emani White                      Nicholls                                      G                     So.                        New Orleans, La.

Courtney Duever               Central Arkansas                       C                      Sr.                               Austin, Texas

Suzzy Dimba                      Abilene Christian                      F                      Fr.                          Lubbock, Texas

 

 

Player of the Year: Courtney Duever, Central Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Jasmine Shaw, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Freshman of the Year: Brianna Mullins, Central Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Porsha Roberts, Stephen F. Austin

Coach of the Year: Royce Chadwick, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

 

2 Two-Time All-Conference Selection

3 Three-Time All-Conference Selection

