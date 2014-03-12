McNeese's Allison Baggett and Cecilia Okoye Named To All-Southland Team

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

KATY, Texas-- McNeese State sophomore Allison Baggett and senior Cecilia Okoye have been named to the 2013-14 All-Southland Conference Women's Basketball Team as announced by the league office Tuesday. Both players have been named to the second team.

A native of Iota, La., Baggett has been one of the top three scorers in the league this season and is currently third with 17.9 ppg. She also ranks third in the SLC with an 82.9 free throw percent. She has led the Cowgirls in scoring all season long. Baggett has scored in double figures in 24 games including 16 of the last 18 games this season. She also leads McNeese with a 33.7 three-point field goal shooting percent. The honor for Baggett is her first.

The honor for Okoye is her second after being named to the honorable mention team last season as well as the Newcomer of the Year. The native of Mansfield, Texas, leads the team and is fifth in the conference with 9.1 rebounds per game. Okoye also ranks eighth in the SLC in field goal percent (49.2) and 21st in scoring (12.0). Okoye has scored in double figures in 19 games and has grabbed double figure rebounds in 12 games and has recorded nine double-doubles this season.

2013-14 All-Southland Conference Women's Basketball Teams

First Team School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Courtney Duever2 Central Arkansas C Sr. Austin, Texas

Porsha Roberts2 Stephen F. Austin C Jr. Waco, Texas

Emani White Nicholls G So. New Orleans, La.

Gia Ayers Lamar G Sr. Bryan, Texas

Shanice Steenholdt Houston Baptist F Jr. Roswell, N.M.

Second Team School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Jasmine Shaw A&M-Corpus Christi G Sr. Cincinnati, Ohio

Allison Baggett McNeese State G So. Iota, La.

Angela Beadle Sam Houston State P Jr. Austin, Texas

Dominique Edwards Lamar F Jr. Grand Prairie, Texas

Cecilia Okoye McNeese State F Sr. Mansfield, Texas

Third Team School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Trudy Armstead Northwestern State F Sr. Dallas, Texas

Christian Key Oral Roberts G Sr. Tulsa, Okla.

KK Babin3 Nicholls G Sr. Gonzales, La.

Keisha Lee Northwestern State G So. Denham Springs, La.

Nanna Pool Southeastern Louisiana F So. Magnolia, Miss.

Honorable Mention: Aja Gibson, Southeastern Louisiana; Renata Marquez, Abilene Christian; Tierany Henderson, Stephen F. Austin; Janelle Perez, Northwestern State; Suzzy Dimba, Abilene Christian; Brianna Mullins, Central Arkansas.

2013-14 Southland Conference Women's All-Defensive Teams

Player School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Porsha Roberts2 Stephen F. Austin C Jr. Waco, Texas

Gia Ayers Lamar G Sr. Bryan, Texas

Emani White Nicholls G So. New Orleans, La.

Courtney Duever Central Arkansas C Sr. Austin, Texas

Suzzy Dimba Abilene Christian F Fr. Lubbock, Texas

Player of the Year: Courtney Duever, Central Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Jasmine Shaw, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Freshman of the Year: Brianna Mullins, Central Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Porsha Roberts, Stephen F. Austin

Coach of the Year: Royce Chadwick, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

2 Two-Time All-Conference Selection

3 Three-Time All-Conference Selection