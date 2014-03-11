Four-day party to celebrate Sulphur centennial

The City of Sulphur will celebrate its centennial this week with a slew of events.

There will be music, exhibits, a parade, arts and crafts displays, time capsules, carnival rides and more.

All the events are free, except the carnival rides and products from food and craft vendors.

The city unveiled its permanent centennial display at 10 a.m. Friday at the Brimstone Museum, located at 900 S. Huntington St.

Road Closures

The following road closures have been announced due to the celebration:

• Cypress Street, from Hickory to South Huntington Street, will be closed until 9 a.m. Monday, March 17.

• Pecan Street at its intersection with Ruth Street will be closed until 9 a.m. Monday, March 17.

• Bryan/Ash Street at its intersection with Ruth Street will be closed until 9 a.m. Monday, March 17.

• The outside lane of South Huntington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Monday, March 17.

Music

The musical headliners are country star John Michael Montgomery, who is known for songs such as "Sold," "I Swear" and "I Can Love You Like That," and American rock band Smash Mouth, whose hits include "All Star," "I'm a Believer" and "Walkin on the Sun."

Montgomery is set to go on stage at 7 p.m. Friday, while the Smash Mouth concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Some of the other acts set to perform this weekend are: LA Express, Brandon Ledet, Judd Bares, Static and Brad Brinkley. Check at the bottom of this story for the full list of performances.

Historic Displays

There will be a centennial photo display each day at the Sulphur Regional Library, located at 1160 Cypress St.

Times are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday.

An exhibit on the history of Sulphur will be available for viewing at the Brimstone Museum, located at 900 S. Huntington St., Friday-Sunday. There will also be food and arts & crafts vendors at the Brimstone Museum.

Times for the exhibit and the food and arts & crafts vendors are noon-8:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Citywide Parade

A parade is set for 6 p.m. Friday.

The parade route will start at W.W. Lewis and follow Cypress Street west to Willow Street.

Cypress Street, between Beglis Parkway and Loretto Avenue, will be closed starting at 4 p.m.

Cypress Street, at its intersections with LaSalette Avenue, Placide Drive, Stelly Lane/Maple Street, First Avenue and Willow/Kent Drive, will close at 5:30 p.m.

Maplewood Drive at its intersection with Loretto Avenue, will close at 5:30 p.m.

Carnival Rides

There will be carnival rides and midway games at Heritage Square from 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Ride tickets are $1, and each ride will cost 2-4 tickets.

Unlimited ride bracelets will be available for $20. Bracelets will be available for purchase from 4-9 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturday and 11-5 p.m. Sunday. The bracelets are good for one five-hour block only.

Back To Basics

There will be a back-to-basics exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the former Olde Tyme Variety store, 810 Ruth St.

Some of the skills that will be demonstrated are: blacksmithing, soap making, open-flame cooking, processing wheat and grains, sun drying (dehydrating), basket making, spinning and weaving wool, quilting, knitting and crocheting.

There will also be demonstrations on cooking with medicinal herbs, the use of Heirloon seeds, essential oils, colloidal silver, identifying native trees of Louisiana, beekeeping, raising chickens, trapping and skinning.

All vendors will have the opportunity to sell their products during the show.

Kid Zone

A Kid Zone will be set up in Heritage Square from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Time Capsules

A time capsule, buried in 1989, will be opened at 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2014 time capsule will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Events Schedule

Friday

• Centennial display (at Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St.), 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Unveiling of city's permanent display (at Brimstone Museum, 900 S. Huntington St.), 10 a.m.

• Sulphur historic exhibit and food, arts and crafts booths (at Brimstone Museum, 900 S. Huntington St.), noon-8:30 p.m.

• Carnival (at Heritage Square, 1211 Ruth St.), 4-10 p.m.

• Parade (Cypress Street from WW Lewis to Willow Street), 6 p.m.

Saturday

• Kid Zone (at Heritage Square, 1211 Ruth St.), 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Centennial display (at Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St.), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Back-to-basics (at former Olde Tyme Variety store, 810 Ruth St.), 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Sulphur historic exhibit and food, arts and crafts booths (at Brimstone Museum, 900 S. Huntington St.), 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

• Carnival (at Heritage Square, 1211 Ruth St.), noon-10 p.m.

Sunday

• Sulphur historic exhibit and food, arts and crafts booths (at Brimstone Museum, 900 S. Huntington St.), 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Carnival (at Heritage Square, 1211 Ruth St.), 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Raffle drawing (at Heritage Square, 1211 Ruth St., noon.

• Opening of 1989 time capsule (at Heritage Square, 1211 Ruth St., 2 p.m.

• Centennial display (at Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St.), 2-6 p.m.

• Presentation of 2014 time capsule (at Heritage Square, 1211 Ruth St., 3 p.m.

Music Schedule

All music shows at Heritage Square, 1211 Ruth St.

Friday

• Greg Blanchard, 5-6 p.m.

• John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Saturday

• Midnight Ramblers, 10 a.m.

• Boomerang, 11 a.m.

• Zydecane, noon

• Chute 13, 1 p.m.

• LA Express, 2 p.m.

• Brandon Ledet, 3 p.m.

• Judd Bares, 4 p.m.

• Static, 5 p.m.

• Smash Mouth, 7 p.m.

Sunday

• Brad Brinkley and Jody Barrilleaux, 11 a.m.

• Christway Quartet, noon.

• Susy Alford, 12:30 p.m.

• Masters 4 Southern Gospel, 1 p.m.

• The Areno's, 2 p.m.

• Psalm 150, 3 p.m.

• Sulphur High School Choir/Bebop Girls, 3:45 p.m.

• Tommy Guidry & the Cajun Cowboys, 4 p.m.

• Joe Simpson & the Louisiana Cajuns, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.