The tale of 3 little pigs and how their bacon was saved

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Seven people are facing charges following a drive-by shooting Monday night. It happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles. At noon, we'll have the suspects' names – they come from several areas – and you can also read more HERE.

A 37-year-old Sulphur man pleads guilty to a charge of cruelty to juveniles. More on that story is available HERE.

Also today, at the age of 92, Fran Thomas has been playing golf since 1948, and 66 years later, she's still swinging and celebrating her latest ace.

Plus, a tour of the "Home of the Future," where everything from the lights to the kitchen appliances are voice-activated and fully automated.

And three little barn residents get their bacon saved! At noon, check out our story about three little pigs caught in a fire and how firefighters went the extra mile to save them. See it on air, or check it out online HERE.

Ben Terry tells me we'll warm into the 70's by this afternoon with decreasing chances of rain as the day progresses. Colder temperatures are on the way. When can we expect them to arrive? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer, or get the latest conditions HERE.



Remember, you can always watch us online at www.kplctv.com and on air.