The tale of 3 little pigs and how their bacon was saved

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

Seven people are facing charges following a drive-by shooting Monday night. It happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles. At noon, we'll have the suspects' names – they come from several areas – and you can also read more HERE.

A 37-year-old Sulphur man pleads guilty to a charge of cruelty to juveniles. More on that story is available HERE.

Also today, at the age of 92, Fran Thomas has been playing golf since 1948, and 66 years later, she's still swinging and celebrating her latest ace.

Plus, a tour of the "Home of the Future," where everything from the lights to the kitchen appliances are voice-activated and fully automated.

And three little barn residents get their bacon saved! At noon, check out our story about three little pigs caught in a fire and how firefighters went the extra mile to save them. See it on air, or check it out online HERE.

Ben Terry tells me we'll warm into the 70's by this afternoon with decreasing chances of rain as the day progresses. Colder temperatures are on the way. When can we expect them to arrive? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer, or get the latest conditions HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at www.kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

