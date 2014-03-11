Seven facing charges following drive-by shooting in Lake Charles

Seven people are facing charges following a drive-by shooting Monday night in Lake Charles, city police said.

Lt. Kevin Kirkum said the suspects were all in a vehicle that was stopped after the department received a call about a drive-by shooting at a home on 12th Street.

Kirkum said the house was shot multiple times and hit by rocks.

"The victim said the suspects arrived at the home earlier in the day, looking for someone who (they thought) lived at the residence," Kirkum said. "(The suspects) did not believe the victim when they were told the person did not live there and went back later and committed the act."

The following people were arrested:

• Phylicia N. Cormier, 19, Lake Charles: aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons.

• Florita Marie Journet, 39, Lake Charles: aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons.

• Earl M. Dauntain Jr., 18, New Iberia: aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons.

• Jamar Jacoby Vallaire, 22, Copperas Cove, Texas: aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons.

• Renee Latrell Vallaire, 24, Copperas Cove, Texas: aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons.

• Addie M. Vallaire, 17, Lake Charles: aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons.

• Giovannte J. Vallaire, 19, Lake Charles: aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons.

Bond was set at $14,000 for each person.

