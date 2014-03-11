Group exploring idea of zoo in Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Group exploring idea of zoo in Southwest Louisiana

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

You'll find zoos in Alexandria, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. So why not Southwest Louisiana?

"We think that it is a good project. We think it is a good idea," said Jerry Jones, Imperial Calcasieu Regional Planning & Development Commission.

Jones said they've reached out to Calcasieu Parish officials and officials with the City of Lake Charles and City of Sulphur. While everyone agrees the experience would enhance the quality of life in Southwest Louisiana, it also comes with an unknown price tag?

"I have talked with people, who have a zoo in North Louisiana, and they are always trying to find funding. One of my main questions was who is going to pay for this," said Dru Ellender, Sulphur City Council.

Though the group is still a long way from a feasibility study, the cost would all depend on the size of the zoo. 

"We will be taking a road trip to the Audubon Zoo real soon to look at their facility, as well as out-of-town trips to a small zoo and a medium size zoo just to get the feeling of what we need here in Southwest Louisiana," said Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan.

As the idea moves forward, Jones said the focus is on public interest.

"So we are just trying to do the fact finding at this point. Just trying to get an idea how the public feels about it. Trying to come up with an estimate as to how much it would possibly cost and then go from there to see if the residents and citizens of this region are interested in trying to develop something like that," Jones said.

They plan to get feedback by questioning residents in Southwest Louisiana and parts of East Texas. They expect that process should take about 30-45 days.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly