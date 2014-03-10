Three Cowboys earn postseason honors by the Southland Conference

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese State guard Ledrick Eackles has been named to the 2014 All-Southland Conference Second Team while guard Kevin Hardy was named to the All-Defensive squad for the second consecutive year as the men's basketball all-conference teams and individual award winners were announced by the league office on Monday.

In addition, Hardy is joined by Desharick Guidry as honorable mention honorees on the all-conference team.

Eackles, a senior from Zachary, has led the Cowboys in scoring the entire season and concluded the regular season with a 17.5 scoring average to rank fifth in the conference. He leads the team with 73 three-pointers made and is ranked second in the league with 2.4 long balls per game.

In conference only action, Eackles ranks fourth in the league with a 19.7 scoring average, tied for 10th with 1.3 steals per game and leads the shooters with 2.8 threes per contest.

He ranks second in the Southland with two 30-point scoring games while his career-high of 35 points two weeks ago against Abilene Christian, ranks as the second most scored by any league player on the season. He's also ranked tied for ninth in the SLC with six 20-point scoring games and scored double-digits in 26 of the 30 regular season contests.

Hardy is one of the league's best all-around players who is currently averaging 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds (11th in SLC), 4.2 assists (5th), 1.9 steals (3rd), 0.9 blocks (18th), and 35.5 minutes (1st) per game.

The Lake Charles native has recorded five double-doubles on the season, tied as the third-most in the league, while flirting with several triple-doubles. He's scored in double-digits 16 times with two 20-point games, including a career-high mark of 24 at Rhode Island earlier in the season.

Guidry, also a native of Lake Charles, ended the regular season as the league's top rebounder with an 8.0 average. The junior forward averaged a Southland-high 8.4 rebounds in league games only and has recorded two double-doubles on the season.

Stephen F. Austin junior forward Jacob Parker was named the league's Player of the Year and was joined on the first team by Shawn Glover of Oral Roberts, Jalen West of Northwestern State, John Jordan of A&M-Corpus Christi, and LaQuentin Miles of Central Arkansas.

West was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year and joined Hardy on the All-Defensive team as the only two players to be a repeat selection.

NSU's Zeek Woodley was named Freshman of the Year; Sam Houston State's Jabari Peters the Newcomer of the Year; and SFA coach Brad Underwood the Coach of the Year.

Joining Eackles on the second team unit were SFA's Desmond Haymon, Denzel Livingston of Incarnate Word, DeQuan Hicks from Northwestern State and Korey Billbury from Oral Roberts.

Making up the third team were Dantrell Thomas of Nicholls, Thomas Walkup of SFA, UNO's Cory Dixon, and Sam Houston State's Kaheem Ransom and Peters.

The All-Conference teams and individual awards were voted on by league head coaches and sports information directors.