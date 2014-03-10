Hackberry and Fairview Continue Girls Athletic Success

The class C Championship game featured Hackberry, a school that's well accustom to success in girls athletics. Winners of the last 3 softball titles plus the 2013 outdoor track champs, the Lady Mustangs added to that success with a 46-35 victory over Summerfield, to claim their first basketball title since 2004. The biggest key, a line up that featured 7 seniors going out with a bang.





In class B, the dynasty that is Fairview girls basketball continued to dominate, defeating Lacassine 76-53 to claim its 8th straight state title. The three Lady Panthers seniors have won since the 7th grade, as winning at Fairview has become somewhat of an addiction.





In the shadows of the joy of victory, sits the anguish of defeat. As the Lady Cardinals fall to the Lady Panthers in the title game for the third straight year. But finishing the season 35-2 including the playoffs is nothing to hang your head about.