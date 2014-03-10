Calcasieu libraries announce programs for March 16-22

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following events for March 16-22:





Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 18. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Book Club: 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19. Adults will discuss "Last Night at the Lobster" by Stuart O'Nan.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 22. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Maker Hours: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 22. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Riders on the Orphan Train: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 22. In a full, multi-media presentation with songs, storytelling, and video, songwriters Phil Lancaster and Alison Moore will tell the story of the mass relocation of thousands of children from 1854-1929.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Garden Path: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 20. Adults will decorate a flower pot and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Free Notary Services: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 20. Patrons can have documents notarized for free by a licensed Notary Public. Please bring your photo ID.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Couponing: 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18. Tameka Nelson will present money saving tips.

Epps Book Discussion: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20. Adults will discuss a book that was chosen at the previous meeting.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 17. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Spring Planting Time: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18. Adults will decorate a planter. Registration is required.

Free Income Tax Services: 9:00 a.m., Friday, March 21. VITA will be available for free income tax services for all those who are eligible.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Mardi Gras Bead Mosaics: 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18. Adults will transform Mardi Gras beads into works of art. Registration is required.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Pots of Light: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 19. Adults will listen to a book talk, create pots of light crafts, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 17. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Friday, March 21. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Emoticon Contest: During branch hours through March 31. Log on to www.calcasieulibrary.org and vote for your favorite photo/emoticon. Contact (337) 721-7121 for more information.

Tech Teens: 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 17. Teens who love technology and gadgets will enjoy exploring new and trending technology. Registration is required.

Cartooning for Teens: 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 18. Teens that admire and enjoy copying their favorite manga/comic artist and would like to improve their drawing skills will enjoy exploring this popular art form with instructor David Doucet. Registration is required.

ACT Practice Test Results: 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19. Teens who took the ACT practice test will receive feedback on their results.

Teen Advisory Board: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 22. The Central Library TAB group will help choose library YA programs, plan new clubs/groups, and give their opinion on what is popular with teens in the community. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Animation Club: 3:30 p.m., Friday, March 21. Teens will broaden their knowledge and understanding of Asian cultures and traditions while enjoying Anime movies.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Design an African Drum: 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20. Teens will make a functional drum from supplied materials. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Movie Matinee: 3:00 p.m., Monday, March 17. Teens will enjoy popcorn and a movie.

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 17.

Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 18.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Recycle Fun: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will have a book talk, create window art, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Reading for Results – AR Book Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20. Teens and Tweens are invited. Staff will provide an AR level book for reading to discuss at the next meeting.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 20.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Crafter-noon: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19. Children will complete a variety of crafts.

Family Movie Friday: 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 21. Families will enjoy snacks and a family-oriented movie.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Book Bunch-Design an African Drum: 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 17. The Book Bunch will make a functional drum out of supplied materials. Registration is required.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Show Me the Rainbow: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18. Tweens (grades 3-5) will have a book talk and create a rainbow craft. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Family Story Time: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 16.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 17.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 20.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.