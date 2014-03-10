Calcasieu libraries announce programs for March 16-22 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu libraries announce programs for March 16-22

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following events for March 16-22:


Programs for adults:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 18. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Book Club:  6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19.  Adults will discuss "Last Night at the Lobster" by Stuart O'Nan. 

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours:  5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20.  Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology.  For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 22. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Maker Hours:  10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 22.  Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology.  For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Riders on the Orphan Train:  2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 22.  In a full, multi-media presentation with songs, storytelling, and video, songwriters Phil Lancaster and Alison Moore will tell the story of the mass relocation of thousands of children from 1854-1929. 

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Garden Path:  10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 20.  Adults will decorate a flower pot and watch a movie.  Registration is required.

Free Notary Services:  11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 20.  Patrons can have documents notarized for free by a licensed Notary Public.  Please bring your photo ID.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Couponing:  6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18.  Tameka Nelson will present money saving tips. 

Epps Book Discussion:  6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20.  Adults will discuss a book that was chosen at the previous meeting. 

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History:  9:30 a.m., Monday, March 17.  Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Spring Planting Time:  1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18.  Adults will decorate a planter.  Registration is required.

Free Income Tax Services:  9:00 a.m., Friday, March 21.  VITA will be available for free income tax services for all those who are eligible.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Mardi Gras Bead Mosaics:  6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18.  Adults will transform Mardi Gras beads into works of art.  Registration is required.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Pots of Light:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.  Adults will listen to a book talk, create pots of light crafts, and watch a movie.  Registration is required.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Monday, March 17. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Friday, March 21. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

 

Programs for teenagers:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Emoticon Contest:  During branch hours through March 31.  Log on to www.calcasieulibrary.org and vote for your favorite photo/emoticon.  Contact (337) 721-7121 for more information.

Tech Teens:  4:30 p.m., Monday, March 17.  Teens who love technology and gadgets will enjoy exploring new and trending technology.  Registration is required.

Cartooning for Teens: 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 18.  Teens that admire and enjoy copying their favorite manga/comic artist and would like to improve their drawing skills will enjoy exploring this popular art form with instructor David Doucet.  Registration is required.

ACT Practice Test Results:  4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19.  Teens who took the ACT practice test will receive feedback on their results. 

Teen Advisory Board:  2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 22.  The Central Library TAB group will help choose library YA programs, plan new clubs/groups, and give their opinion on what is popular with teens in the community.  Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Animation Club:  3:30 p.m., Friday, March 21.  Teens will broaden their knowledge and understanding of Asian cultures and traditions while enjoying Anime movies. 

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Design an African Drum:  3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20.  Teens will make a functional drum from supplied materials.  Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Movie Matinee:  3:00 p.m., Monday, March 17.  Teens will enjoy popcorn and a movie.

Wii Wednesday:  3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19.  Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games. 

 

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time:  10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Monday, March 17.

Story Time:  6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 18. 

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Recycle Fun:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18.  Tweenkies (grades K-2) will have a book talk, create window art, and watch a movie.  Registration is required.

Story Time:  2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time:  11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Reading for Results – AR Book Club:  5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20.  Teens and Tweens are invited.  Staff will provide an AR level book for reading to discuss at the next meeting. 

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 20.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Crafter-noon:  3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19.  Children will complete a variety of crafts. 

Family Movie Friday:  4:00 p.m., Friday, March 21.  Families will enjoy snacks and a family-oriented  movie. 

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Book Bunch-Design an African Drum:  3:30 p.m., Monday, March 17.  The Book Bunch will make a functional drum out of supplied materials.  Registration is required.

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time:  1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 19.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Show Me the Rainbow:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18.  Tweens (grades 3-5) will have a book talk and create a rainbow craft.  Registration is required.

Story Time:  2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 20. 

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Family Story Time:  2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 16. 

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Monday, March 17.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time:  10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 20.

 

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly