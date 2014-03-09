Fort Polk soldiers return home from Afghanistan

Soldiers in the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division based at Fort Polk returned from a nearly nine month deployment in Afghanistan on Sunday.

These soldiers are a part of the last main bodies to return from the region.

"Knowing that we were part of it at the very end I think kind of gives solace to what we did everyday there and made sure that it motivated us to be a part of something bigger than ourselves." said Colonel Mario Diaz.

7News was there as hundreds of families were reunited early Sunday morning. KPLC's Gerron Jordan will have more tonight on Nightcast.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.