Children hula hoop to raise money for heart health

Ellie and Ella may be young, but they already have a passion for giving back.

"This all got started because our kids wanted to make a difference and so by visiting and talking and thinking of ideas, we told them use what you're good at," said Ellie's mother, Nikki Fontenot.

It was a no-brainer when it came to choosing what they're good at.

"I love love love hula hooping," said six-year-old Ellie Fontenot.

With the love of hula-hooping, comes Hula Hoop for the Heart.

"We have several close circles of cardiologists and they heard tons of stories of children with heart problems and it just touched them," said Nikki Fontenot.

With a $5 donation at the door, it was then a hula hoop free for all.

"This is a unique event, because kids and adults can do it together and it's fun," said Ellie's mother.

There were obstacle courses, competitions, and even a live band.

"By far the children are the best," said Nikki Fontenot. "I mean they can walk and they can dance."

For Ellie and Ella, it was a chance to make a difference and have fun at the same time.

"We want to raise money for people that have heart problems," said Ellie Fontenot.

Almost $2,000 was raised. All proceeds go to the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.