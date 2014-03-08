CHRISTUS St. Patrick hosts 4th annual Run with the Nuns motorcycle ride and charity event

Motorcyclists ride along during 100-mile run for CHRISTUS St. Patrick Foundation Run with the Nuns charity event (Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC)

CHRISTUS St. Patrick Foundation hosted its 4th annual Run with the Nuns Motorcycle Ride and Charity Event at Isle of Capri Casino Hotel.

"Last year was our first year to ride and I feel like I wanted to support it," said bike rider Kelly Jones.

Over 160 bike riders participated in a 100-mile ride through Southwest Louisiana to benefit CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital.

"We are making very substantial investments in three clinical services that our community desperately needs here in southwest Louisiana," said CHRISTUS St. Patrick hospital administrator Donald Lloyd. "That's cardiology, oncology services, cancer services and neurological services."

CHRISTUS St. Patrick Foundation director Kay Barnett says the run is not only inspiring but also beneficial.

"People who love to ride, they love to ride for charities," said Barnett, whose family has dealt with cardiovascular disease in the past. "We partnered with them 4 years ago to do that and it's wonderful. They have a passion for riding. They have a passion for riding for a cause and we have a cause."

"My uncle had cancer last year and he was at St. Patrick's hospital," said Jones. "My favorite part is the ride."

The event finished off with a rice and gravy cook-off featuring 14 teams including professional and amateur groups, all to help the health care needs of Southwest Louisiana.

"I am also a cancer survivor," said Mary Patrick Driscoll, a nun participating from Houston, TX. "I know what it is to go through and to have suffered and want to get better."

For more information on the St. Patrick Foundation, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.