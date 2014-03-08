Former Calcasieu deputy arrested for violating protective order

Less than two weeks after being arrested and fired from his job, a former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy has been arrested again.

43-year-old Scott Helms was arrested by the Lake Charles Police Department on Friday for violations of a protective order. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released after a posting $5,000 bond.

Helms, a former deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, was fired last month after his arrest on a charge of criminal damage to property over $3,000.

She says Helms had worked for the sheriff's office for about 11 years.

