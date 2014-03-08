27th Annual Black Heritage Festival takes over Civic Center

While the Black Heritage Festival kicked off Friday, things were in full swing today at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

It's the 27th Annual Black Heritage Festival. And at the Lake Charles Civic Center it wasn't just about fun it was also an educational experience.

The first floor was the Kid Zone, filled with activities and performances.

About 38 students from Pearl Watson also performed a skit.

"Last year we brought the students from Pearl Watson, had a wonderful time and a wonderful experience and we decided to bring the students back this year," said Cynthia Daigle.

But the festival also had plenty for adults, like Shelly Stevens, who was looking forward to, "The zydeco, the food, the excitement and enjoyment."

And up on the second floor that's where most of the food lovers congregated.

From pies and fried fish, to alligator and other Cajun favorites, it was all there.

Some traveled from Lafayette to share their homemade recipes.

A cultural exhibit was also setup for attendees to view work by students.

And while walking around, it was hard to miss the freebies, and giveaways.

As music filled the mezzanine, attendees browsed the many vendors, like Perry Brooks from Baton Rouge.

"We travel around to different festivals and this is one we frequent," said Brooks.

While it was a good time had by all, those in attendance emphasize its' meaning.

"It's about celebrating black heritage and Louisiana culture," said Donald Thomas.

"If we're a melting pot which really should be a gumbo pot, we have to know our cultures to know what we can contribute to the world," added Brooks.

"It has education, it has creative art, it has performing art, so we try to hit on a little bit of everything," explained Executive Director Judith Washington.

Organizers say the event has grown every year, so much so that this year every single room in the Civic Center except the theatre being used for the festival.

The festival also held workshops and various seminars throughout the day.

