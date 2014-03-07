Local elementary school celebrates Read Across America day and honors Dr. Seuss

Second grade teacher Stephanie Young with her class during Read Across America Day celebration (Source: Stephanie Young)

Dolby Elementary School in Lake Charles honored one of the most beloved children's books authors and illustrators during the week of Read Across America day – a nationwide celebration that usually takes place on Dr. Seuss' birthday to encourage more reading in classrooms.

"We're targeting all the different kinds of Dr. Seuss books that are available from Hop on Pop to Oh Say Can You Say," said principal Missy Bushnell. "We also have lots of different activities at each grade level targeting the different skills and comprehension levels that those kids have."

To make things a bit more fun, faculty and staff dressed up as some of their favorite Dr. Seuss characters.

"We're dressed up as Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2 in my class," said first grade teacher Trudy Phelps.

Pre-K teacher aid Jackie Richard also joined in on the Cat in the Hat look and says Dr. Seuss is great to read to children of all ages.

"He's on their level," said Richard. "He's not using too big of words. It's plain and simple, it's a lot of rhyming words, it's fun, the characters are colorful and there's always a surprise at the end of the story."

And a birthday celebration wouldn't be the same without balloons. Students launched red and white balloons with a note inside that allows the school to track who finds them.

Each student wrote down their favorite book and explained why. Each paper was paired with a QR code that is linked to a teacher's email address. Anyone who finds the note will be asked to respond to he email and give the location of the balloon.

The information will be posted on the Dolby web site as it becomes available.

