Man charged with illegal theft, sale of shrimp - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man charged with illegal theft, sale of shrimp

RAYNE, LA (KPLC) -

A Rayne man has been arrested and charged with the illegal theft and sale of shrimp, according to agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Shannon Roche of Rayne committed shrimp violations on February 26. Several consumers posted photos of Roche on social media sites describing his alleged illegal practices.

During the course of the investigation, LDWF agents learned that Roche purchased shrimp from a wholesale dealer and resold them to consumers on 13 different occasions in January and February of 2014.

Investigators say Roche did not keep proper documentation of his sales, and he made three transactions in which consumers did not receive the amount of shrimp purchased.

Roche was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on charges of 13 counts of selling shrimp without a retail seafood license, three counts of theft by fraudulent sales, and failing to maintain records.

"Selling shrimp without a retail seafood license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.  Theft by fraudulent sales carries up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail," said the LDWF in a news release. "Failing to maintain records brings up to a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail."

Lt. Beau Robertson, Sgt. Justin Sonnier, Sgt. Lance Devillier, and Senior Agents David Boudreaux, Derek Logan, and Donald Murray participated in the case.

  Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:48 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this."
  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

