Man charged with illegal theft, sale of shrimp

A Rayne man has been arrested and charged with the illegal theft and sale of shrimp, according to agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Shannon Roche of Rayne committed shrimp violations on February 26. Several consumers posted photos of Roche on social media sites describing his alleged illegal practices.

During the course of the investigation, LDWF agents learned that Roche purchased shrimp from a wholesale dealer and resold them to consumers on 13 different occasions in January and February of 2014.

Investigators say Roche did not keep proper documentation of his sales, and he made three transactions in which consumers did not receive the amount of shrimp purchased.

Roche was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on charges of 13 counts of selling shrimp without a retail seafood license, three counts of theft by fraudulent sales, and failing to maintain records.

"Selling shrimp without a retail seafood license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Theft by fraudulent sales carries up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail," said the LDWF in a news release. "Failing to maintain records brings up to a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail."

Lt. Beau Robertson, Sgt. Justin Sonnier, Sgt. Lance Devillier, and Senior Agents David Boudreaux, Derek Logan, and Donald Murray participated in the case.

