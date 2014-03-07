SWLA refuges open public fishing season

Three refuges in Southwest Louisiana will open for public fishing on March 15. Fishing, boating and crabbing activities will remain open through October 15.

The affected refuges are the Cameron Prairie, Sabine, and Lacassine National Wildlife Refuges (NWR).

Fishing and crabbing will be allowed from sunrise to sunset. Boating will only be allowed from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset. In the Lacassine Pool, only boats with 40 or less horsepower motors will be permitted.

Also, there is a pair of eagles nesting south of the new cross levee in the Twin Sisters area of Lacassine Pool, according to the Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge Complex. Boaters are asked to stay 100 yards or more away from the tree with the nest.

For more information on fishing and boating regulations, visit http://www.fws.gov/southeast/pubs/SWLAcomplex_Fish.pdf.

