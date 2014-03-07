McNeese to host 2014 Undergraduate Scholar and Research Symposium

McNeese State University will host the 2014 Undergraduate Scholar and Research Symposium on March 11-12.

A public reception will be held March 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Shearman Fine Arts Atrium. Posters for 30 undergraduate research projects will be on display. Projects will encompass all majors at the university.



Among the projects, the top four oral presentations and the top six poster presentations will advance to the third annual University of Louisiana System Academic Summit on April 11-12 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.

Projects at McNeese will be judged from 4-6 p.m. on March 11. An awards ceremony will be held March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Stream Alumni Center.

The McNeese Alumni Association will sponsor cash awards and provide travel expenses to those who continue on to compete in the Academic Summit.

