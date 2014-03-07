McNeese celebrates National Engineers Week

McNeese State University will take part in National Engineers Week with events on March 10-11 on its campus.

Two open houses will be held: one for the public on March 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Drew Hall and the Engineering Technology Lab Building, and one for Louisiana and Texas high school students on March 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Both events include tours of departmental and campus facilities and demonstrations of student projects in civil, chemical, electrical and mechanical engineering as well as computer science and technology disciplines," said Renee Leleux with the McNeese Office of Public Relations in a news release.

McNeese will also sponsor a Carbon Dioxide Powered Dragster Race for visiting high school students. The model cars must be self-propelled and raced on a 30-foot long track. Teams of three will compete based on speed and artistic design. First, second and third places will be awarded.



"With new chemical and petrochemical industries moving into Southwest Louisiana and major capital expansions underway at local plants, McNeese State University's College of Engineering is preparing engineering students who are job ready when they graduate," said Dr. Nikos Kiritsis, dean of the McNeese College of Engineering, in a news release.



For more information on these events, call Kiritsis at 337-475-5857.

