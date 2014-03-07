McNeese gears up for Multicultural Week

McNeese State University has a host of events planned for Multicultural Week from March 10-13.



The event will be sponsored by the McNeese Multicultural Programming. this year's theme is the World Cup.

"Multicultural Week is an opportunity for members of the McNeese community to share their cultures as well as to learn about the cultures of others on campus," said event coordinator Courtney Kennedy in a news release.

"Multicultural Week is important to McNeese, because the activities allow everyone to come together and celebrate the diverse cultures that we have represented on this campus," said Kennedy.

McNeese boasts 315 international students representing 40 countries.

Scheduled activities for the event include:

Monday, March 10

11 a.m. - Parade of Nations, Quad

In honor of the Olympic Torch ceremony, international student groups will march through the Quad carrying flags representing different nations.



Tuesday, March 11

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Taste the Nations, Student Union (Old Ranch), free

Tables will be set up featuring samples of food from different nations and cultures.

Wednesday, March 12

Various times, Little World Cup Soccer, Quad

International student groups will host an informal soccer tournament.

Thursday, March 13

7-9 p.m., Awards Banquet, Student Union, free

A dinner will be held to wrap up the week's events and will feature a poetry reading by The Asia Project.

