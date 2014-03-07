McNeese to host poetry reading by Fairchild

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

Award-winning poet B.H. Fairchild will give a reading of his works at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 15, in Ralph Squires Recital Hall as part of the 2014 McNeese State University Banners Cultural Season.

Fairchild - professor of English at the University of North Texas - is the Frank Granger Visiting Poet sponsored by McNeese's Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing.

A native of Houston, Texas, Fairchild grew up in small towns in Texas and Kansas and attended the University of Kansas and the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma.

Through his poetry, Fairchild takes inspiration from and explores the empty landscapes of the region of his childhood and the lives of its working-class residents, including his family and friends.

Frequently described as a poet of the "sacred," Fairchild's work has gained renown for its marriage of high and low culture and art, as well as its interest in evoking beauty in ordinary memories and events.

Fairchild's books of poetry include "The Arrival of the Future," "The Art of the Lathe," which received the Beatrice Hawley Award and was a finalist for the National Book Award, "Early Occult Memory Systems of the Lower Midwest," winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award, the California Book Award and the Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry, "Local Knowledge" and "Usher: Poems."

Reviewing "Usher" in the Los Angeles Times, book critic David Ulin declared Fairchild to be "one of those poets prose readers love: Meaty, maximalist, driven by narrative; he stakes out an American mythos in which the personal and the collective blur."

Fairchild has received numerous honors and awards for his work, including fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation, the William Carlos Williams Award, the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and the Arthur Rense Prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

For more information, call the Banners office at 475-5123 or visit the website at www.banners.org.

