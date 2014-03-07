Westlake students celebrate Dr. Suess Day

Students with the Key Club at Westlake High School recently participated in Dr. Suess Day by reading Suess' books to students at Western Heights Elementary.

Key club members also found other ways to engage the schoolchildren. One high school student dressed up as the Cat in the Hat and visited classrooms throughout Western Heights Elementary.



The cooperative event was organized by Shanna Eggleston and Grace Guth, librarians at WHS and Western Heights. Eggleston is also the sponsor of Key Club at WHS.

Dr. Joe Savoie was present on behalf of the Kiwanis.

