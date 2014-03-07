Auto payments mask death of woman for six years

A woman's mummified body is found in her home after it went into foreclosure. (Source: CNN)

Two accidents tie up traffic for a bit on Highway 171 this morning. One involved an overturned tanker.

Imagine this: you haven't seen your neighbor in six years. No one knew the truth, until now. The mummified remains of a woman were found inside her car, parked in her garage. How could something like this happen? Well her bills were all paid automatically, and it wasn't until her home was being foreclosed did anyone really figure out what happened. We'll have the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, they split up as kids, and then grew into men. A 58 year search that included mystery, heartbreak and dead ends. That's all behind two brothers as they finally reunite.

Plus, for many of us they're more like family than a four-legged friend. Now a new treatment could help your pooch live a longer, happier life.

Ben tells me today should be the best weather day so far this week. We should have more sunshine and we'll have temperatures in the low to middle 60's during the afternoon. How long will the goodness last? How's the weekend shaping up? I hear rain may be back in the mix, but you can get all the details during Ben's live, local forecast at noon, or you can get the latest HERE.



