McNeese Women's Basketball Falls 74-69 To Texas A&M-Corpus Chris - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Women's Basketball Falls 74-69 To Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas--  McNeese State's women's basketball team fell short in their comeback Thursday night in a 74-69 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.  The loss drops the Cowgirls to 17-11 overall and 10-7 in Southland Conference play.

     Sophomore Allison Baggett led all players with a game high 24 points while senior Cecilia Okoye recorded her fourth consecutive double-double by scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

     McNeese ended the game with a 38.1 field goal shooting percent and a 77.8 free throw percent but turned the ball over 14 times and was outrebounded 44-42.

     McNeese dug themselves a hole in the first half by allowing the Islanders to score the first eight points of the game.  The Cowgirls never got into a flow in the first half and trailed by 14 points (36-22) at the break.

     The Cowgirls opened up the second half by scoring the first eight points to cut the lead to three (36-33) with 17:12 then cut the lead to one on a three-pointer by Victoria Rachal with 13:46 to play.  McNeese would eventually take their first lead of the game on a Baggett layup with 8:10 to play.  After the Islanders retook the lead, McNeese would go on to take a slim one-point lead (63-62) again with 3:55. That lead wouldn't hold up and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi took the lead again and held a four point lead with 1:07 left.  McNeese trailed by one point (70-69) with :30 seconds left in the game but had to foul in an attempt to win the game.  Texas A&M-CC scored their last seven points from the free throw line.

     McNeese will conclude its regular season Saturday when the Cowgirls travel to Houston Baptist for a 3 p.m. game.

