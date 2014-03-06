Kisatchie National Forest Day is March 15

Kisatchie National Forest Day will be held March 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kincaid Lake Recreation Area as part of the Central Louisiana Outdoor Adventure Festival.

Kisatchie will offer several activities, including kayaking, yoga, Crossfit training, mountain biking, trail running and paddle boarding. The event is free and open to the public.



The U.S. Forest Service Southern Research station will also have hands-on activities for kids.

"We are encouraging everyone in our community to come out and experience the national forest first-hand," said Jonny Fryar, Recreation Manager on the Calcasieu Ranger District, in a news release.

"This is an incredible opportunity for folks to come out and try a new outdoor activity they have never done before and see if they like it," said Fryar.

The schedule of events for Kisatchie National Forest Day is as follows:

9 a.m. - Trail running basics, yoga on the beach, mountain biking 101, nature walk/hiking to the eagle's nest, paddle boarding.

9:15 a.m. - Kayaking on Kincaid.

9:30 a.m. - 5 K Trail Run and 1 mile kids fun run.

10 a.m. - CrossFit workout, mountain biking 101, nature walk/hiking to the eagle's nest.

10:15 a.m. - Kayaking on Kincaid.

11 a.m. - Yoga on the beach, mountain biking, nature walk/hiking to the eagle's nest.

Noon to 1 - Bring a picnic lunch, bird identification 101.

1 p.m. - Mountain biking, nature walk/hiking to the eagle's nest.

1:15 p.m. - Kayaking on Kincaid.

2 p.m. - Yoga on the beach, mountain biking.

2:15 p.m. - Kayaking on Kincaid.

For more information about Kisatchie National Forest Day call Amy Robertson, Public Affairs Specialist on the Kisatchie National Forest at 318-473-7025 or email aerobertson@fs.fed.us

