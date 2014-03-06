Warren Easton tops DeRidder in semifinal at Top 28 tourney

DeRidder's comeback bid fell short Thursday night as the Lady Dragons lost 63-52 to Warren Easton in a Class 4A semifinal game.
DeRidder, which trailed by 15 points at the end of the third quarter, was the only Southwest Louisiana team playing Thursday night in the girls Top 28 basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The Lake Area got off to a great start Tuesday as Hackberry, Lacassine and Fairview won to advance to the championship round.
Top-seeded Fairview, the seven-time defending state championship, will play No. 3 Lacassine starting at 6 p.m. Friday. It is the third straight season, and fifth time in eight years, that the teams have met in the final. The last time Fairview lost in a finale was 2006 when it lost 42-36 to Holden.
Top-seeded Hackberry will face No. 3 Summerfield at 4 p.m. Friday with the Class C crown on the line.
Things didn't go quite as well for Southwest Louisiana on Wednesday, when Pickering, Lake Arthur and Merryville lost in semifinal games.
Class C Semifinal: Summerfield 43, Elizabeth 41
Class C Semifinal: Hackberry 50, Plainview 43
Class B Semifinal: Lacassine 54, Stanley 44
Class B Semifinal: Fairview 87, Anacoco 59
Class 1A Semifinal: North Central 61, Arcadia 58
Class 1A Semifinal: Central Catholic 68, Merryville 51
Class 4A Semifinal: Salmen 51, St. Thomas More 33
Class 2A Semifinal: North Caddo 57, Pickering 36
Class 2A Semifinal: Doyle 49, Lake Arthur 47
Class 3A Semifinal: University Lab 70, John Curtis 61
Class 5A Semifinal: Destrehan 70, Helen Cox 57
Class 5A Semifinal: Mount Carmel 70, Denham Springs 52
Class 3A Semifinal: Ville Platte 73, Albany 64
Class 4A Semifinal: Warren Easton 63, DeRidder 52
Class C Championship: No. 1 Hackberry vs. No. 3 Summerfield, 4 p.m.
Class B Championship: No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 3 Lacassine, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Championship: No. 1 North Caddo vs. No. 3 Doyle, 8 p.m.
Class 1A Championship: No. 1 North Central vs. No. 2 Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Class 3A Championship: No. 1 Ville Platte vs. No. 3 University Lab, 4 p.m.
Class 5A Championship: No. 9 Mount Carmel vs. No. 6 Destrehan, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Championship: No. 1 Salmen vs. No. 2 Warren Easton, 8 p.m.
