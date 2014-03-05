Chick-fil-A collecting beads for Autism Society

The Chick-fil-A on Nelson Road is collecting Mardi Gras beads Wednesday from 3-5 p.m.

Each customer that donates a grocery sack full of beads will receive an order of 6 Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Plus, all beads will be donated to the Autism Society for them to recycle back to the Krewes for Mardi Gras in 2015.

The offer is good only at Chick-fil-A, located at 3435 Nelson Road, between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m.. Participants are limited to one half-dozen Chocolate Chunk Cookies per person and must have Mardi Gras bead donation to qualify.

For information on donating beads: http://support.autism-society.org/site/Clubs?club_id=1169&sid=4382&pg=news

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.