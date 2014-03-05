Lafayette Police release photo of vehicle involved in inflatable duck theft

Lafayette Police continue the search for a 14-foot inflatable duck that was stolen on February 27.

The duck, belonging to the Boys and Girls Club, had been on display in the 2700 block of Johnston St.

Detectives have now released a photo of the suspect vehicle hauling the inflatable duck and traveling south on Johnston St.

Those with information in the case are encouraged to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.