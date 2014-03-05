Pickering, Lake Arthur, Merryville girls teams lose in semifinals

Three Southwest Louisiana teams hit the hardwood Wednesday for the second day of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's Top 28 girls basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

North Caddo downed Pickering and Doyle rallied to beat Lake Arthur in Class 2A semifinal games while Central Catholic beat Merryville in a Class 1A match.

The Lake Area got off to a better start Tuesday as Hackberry, Lacassine and Fairview won to advance to the final round.

Top-seeded Fairview, the seven-time defending state championship, will play No. 3 Lacassine at 6 p.m. Friday. It is the third straight season, and fifth time in eight years, that the teams have met in the final. The last time Fairview lost in a finale was 2006 when it lost 42-36 to Holden.

Top-seeded Hackberry will face No. 3 Summerfield at 4 p.m. Friday with the Class C crown on the line.

No. 3 DeRidder will square off against second-seeded Warren Easton starting at 8 p.m. Thursday in a Class 4A semifinal game.

Top 28 Tournament Daily Schedule

Tuesday-Saturday

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles

Local teams in bold

Tuesday

Class C Semifinal: Summerfield 43, Elizabeth 41

Class C Semifinal: Hackberry 50, Plainview 43

Class B Semifinal: Lacassine 54, Stanley 44

Class B Semifinal: Fairview 87, Anacoco 59

Wednesday

Class 1A Semifinal: North Central 61, Arcadia 58

Class 1A Semifinal: Central Catholic 68, Merryville 51

Class 4A Semifinal: Salmen 51, St. Thomas More 33

Class 2A Semifinal: North Caddo 57, Pickering 36

Class 2A Semifinal: No. 3 Doyle 49, Lake Arthur 47

Thursday

Class 3A Semifinal: No. 3 University Lab vs. No. 2 John Curtis, 1 p.m.

Class 5A Semifinal: No. 15 Helen Cox vs. No. 6 Destrehan, 2:35 p.m.

Class 5A Semifinal: No. 9 Mount Carmel vs. No. 5 Denham Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinal: No. 4 Albany vs. No. 1 Ville Platte, 6:15 p.m.

Class 4A Semifinal: No. 3 DeRidder vs. No. 2 Warren Easton, 8 p.m.

Friday

Class C Championship: No. 1 Hackberry vs. No. 3 Summerfield, 4 p.m.

Class B Championship: No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 3 Lacassine, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Championship: No. 1 North Caddo vs. No. 3 Doyle, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A Championship: No. 1 North Central vs. No. 2 Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Championship: No. 4 Albany-No. 1 Ville Platte winner vs. No. 3 University Lab-No. 2 John Curtis winner, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Championship: No. 9 Mount Carmel-No. 5 Denham Springs winner vs. No. 15 Helen Cox-No. 6 Destrehan winner, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Championship: No. 1 Salmen vs. No. 3 DeRidder-No. 2 Warren Easton winner, 8 p.m.

