Sulphur man taken into custody following high-speed chase

Posted By Michael Cooper
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man wanted in Georgia on drug charges was arrested Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit in Lake Charles, authorities said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Harrell said Christopher Ray Pugh Jr. was arrested and is facing charges of two counts of aggravated criminal damage, aggravated flight from an officer, no license and running a red light.

"At 12:34 p.m., (Pugh) ran a red light and nearly caused a crash at the intersection of Enterprise and Prien Lake," Harrell said.

Harrell said officers tried to stop Pugh but he refused and led authorities on a chase before crashing at the intersection of McNeese and Common streets.

"(He) was apprehended after crashing into a marked police unit and a civilian's vehicle," Harrell said.

Bond is pending in the case.

