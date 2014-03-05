Crowley man arrested on narcotics charges

A Crowley man has been arrested on narcotics charges, following the execution of a search warrant over the weekend.

Narcotics agents with the Crowley Police Department searched a residence in the 300 block of North Ave. E in Crowley. During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was manufacturing crack cocaine at that location.

"The officers located items within the residence which identified that crack cocaine was being manufactured at the residence. These items were recovered as evidence to support the felony charges," said Crowley Police Chief K.P. Gibson in a news release.

Brice George, 26, of Crowley was arrested and charged with Manufacturing of Crack Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

George was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.

